16 August 2025 Build 19624044 Edited 16 August 2025 – 20:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Adjustment:

  • Now, in combat, Charge increases the hit rate of the current attack or skill.

  • Now, in combat, when the target has any physical/mental state, the attack evasion probability of the target will slightly decrease. When the target possesses any magic/mental state, the magic evasion probability of the target will slightly decrease. Negative states of the same category (physical/magical/mental) are only superimposed once.

  • Added display instructions for the first battle.

  • Adjusted multiple monster drops.

  • Slightly adjusted the values of some random attribute entries.

  • Slightly adjusted the values of some unique two handed weapons.

  • Increased the basic damage of the Fusion Bomb by 15.

  • Added some tips in Chaos Veil.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3836981
