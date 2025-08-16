Adjustment:
Now, in combat, Charge increases the hit rate of the current attack or skill.
Now, in combat, when the target has any physical/mental state, the attack evasion probability of the target will slightly decrease. When the target possesses any magic/mental state, the magic evasion probability of the target will slightly decrease. Negative states of the same category (physical/magical/mental) are only superimposed once.
Added display instructions for the first battle.
Adjusted multiple monster drops.
Slightly adjusted the values of some random attribute entries.
Slightly adjusted the values of some unique two handed weapons.
Increased the basic damage of the Fusion Bomb by 15.
Added some tips in Chaos Veil.
