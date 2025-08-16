 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 PEAK Marvel Rivals THE FINALS Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 August 2025 Build 19624039 Edited 16 August 2025 – 17:06:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-Fixed an issue where when double clicking "leave" while in town would cause the event to be triggered again
-Fixed an issue where card upgrade screen's background would get stuck when leaving Seclude
-Converge - fixed a display bug for rank 3(displaying spirit + 2 instead of actually + 1)
-Illusion Slash - fixed a display bug where "Exhaust" is not removed at rank 3

(More contents working in progress, please stay tuned！)

Changed files in this update

Depot 3159441
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link