-Fixed an issue where when double clicking "leave" while in town would cause the event to be triggered again

-Fixed an issue where card upgrade screen's background would get stuck when leaving Seclude

-Converge - fixed a display bug for rank 3(displaying spirit + 2 instead of actually + 1)

-Illusion Slash - fixed a display bug where "Exhaust" is not removed at rank 3



(More contents working in progress, please stay tuned！)