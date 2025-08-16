-Fixed an issue where when double clicking "leave" while in town would cause the event to be triggered again
-Fixed an issue where card upgrade screen's background would get stuck when leaving Seclude
-Converge - fixed a display bug for rank 3(displaying spirit + 2 instead of actually + 1)
-Illusion Slash - fixed a display bug where "Exhaust" is not removed at rank 3
August 16th, 2025 Patch note
