16 August 2025 Build 19624036 Edited 16 August 2025 – 16:46:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

1 Adjusted the ocean background

2 Fixed a bug causing an error when exiting the game

3 Fixed a bug causing duplicate item registrations

4 Fixed a bug causing a freeze when exiting the game

5 Adjusted the underground lighting threshold

