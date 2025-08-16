1. Added a Serious Mode challenge for the Angel's Lament four-player team at the top of the Infinite Labyrinth.

2. As mentioned above, successful challenges will grant new skills for the corresponding classes.

3. Adjusted the effects of some orange enchantments. Enchantments that enhance a single ability now grant additional percentage-based abilities.

4. Raised the ability value cap to 99,999.

5. Added the Abyss Gate challenge. After completing the Infinite Labyrinth challenge (passing it in its original mode, not the Serious Mode mentioned in point 1), you can challenge it in the Arena at night.