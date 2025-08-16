Hey all. Wow, it's been a long time, huh? Over a year (and close to a year and a half) since the last update . . . well, I've got a pretty sizable one to release before I head off fully working on my latest project, Deathplane, which you can wishlist on Steam right now.

Here are the patch notes.

Navigation

Movement speed has been increased significantly.

Changed the layout of several rooms in the game. In general, rooms where you can no longer head south have the ground cut off towards the southernmost end.

Added a new secret, and added new content to certain secrets.

Once again, changed the way you enter a certain secret room.

Fixed a bug where holding left on the D-Pad on an Xbox controller or certain Nintendo controllers would move you at double speed.

Dialogue

A lot of dialogue in Trewfolk Town has been rewritten, and a lot of dialogue and tone that I didn't really appreciate after a year's worth of retrospective has been removed or rewritten. Yukina has once again been given the most major hit in this regard.

Attempted to fix most issues where dialogue boxes would overflow beyond the edge of the screen.

Art

The font has been updated, with the biggest changes being the capital "E" and "S". Logos in-game have been updated to reflect this.

Updated Yukina's overworld design.

Updated the diary's design at the beginning of the game.

Changed the water texture.

Menus

Menus can now be controlled with the Left Stick.

You can no longer save in Ardent's arcade or the room leading up to it. This caused several issues, and you can already save in the room right below.

You no longer have to hold the menu button to access the in-game menu. Pressing the menu button will now enable the menu. Pressing the menu button again afterwards will now close it.

Miscellaneous

Other miscellaneous changes and improvements.

Updated the copyright info.

Removed RF Generation from the intro credits.

Updated the end credits.

I know that I said that this update would have Steam Input support, but that unfortunately proved to be too difficult to implement.

As previously stated, this will be my last content update before I move onto Deathplane, so see you guys.

(I will still be doing bug fixes for any that get reported to me.)