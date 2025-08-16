 Skip to content
16 August 2025 Build 19623874 Edited 16 August 2025 – 17:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Fixed several, mostly rare lua error and crash bugs.

  • fixed AI loop crash on final fight involving hazard floor
  • fixed death crash with no killer defined
  • fixed a rare assembly combination crash
  • fixed Jackal unique status
  • typo fixed

