- fixed AI loop crash on final fight involving hazard floor
- fixed death crash with no killer defined
- fixed a rare assembly combination crash
- fixed Jackal unique status
- typo fixed
Hotfix, Game 0.5.0b
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed several, mostly rare lua error and crash bugs.
