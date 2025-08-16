Today a new patch arrives in Nakuma which introduces upgradable skills! After reaching level 5 you can now choose to spend your stat points on individual skills to improve their damage, force and speed (depending on the type of skill).

The full list of changes:

- Skills can now be upgraded by spending stat points on them

- The upgrade window will now stay open after upgrading

- An automatic backup file is created everytime the game is saved

- Steam names with special characters are now displayed correctly in the character window

Each skill can be upgraded until + 100. The bonus effect is applied to the total resulting damage and therefore the character's magic attack will have a strong influence.

Thank you for playing Nakuma!