 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 PEAK Marvel Rivals THE FINALS Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 August 2025 Build 19623820 Edited 16 August 2025 – 17:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Today a new patch arrives in Nakuma which introduces upgradable skills! After reaching level 5 you can now choose to spend your stat points on individual skills to improve their damage, force and speed (depending on the type of skill).

The full list of changes:

- Skills can now be upgraded by spending stat points on them

- The upgrade window will now stay open after upgrading

- An automatic backup file is created everytime the game is saved

- Steam names with special characters are now displayed correctly in the character window

Each skill can be upgraded until + 100. The bonus effect is applied to the total resulting damage and therefore the character's magic attack will have a strong influence.

Thank you for playing Nakuma!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3875921
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link