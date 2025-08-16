 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 PEAK Marvel Rivals THE FINALS Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 August 2025 Build 19623816 Edited 16 August 2025 – 16:19:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Patch Notes 1.01:

- Added Manual to Main Menu. There is now a Manual button that will bring up the manual which you can scroll up and down to view.
- Fixed issue with custom key settings that weren't saving and loading properly on various levels.
- Audio for Commander Yuen, Music etc. now pauses and resumes when pausing the game.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3412531
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link