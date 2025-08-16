Patch Notes 1.01:
- Added Manual to Main Menu. There is now a Manual button that will bring up the manual which you can scroll up and down to view.
- Fixed issue with custom key settings that weren't saving and loading properly on various levels.
- Audio for Commander Yuen, Music etc. now pauses and resumes when pausing the game.
