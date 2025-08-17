test-v0.1.2 version hotfix
- Fixed an issue that boss might out of boundary.
- Fixed dragon fire might fire during day time.
- Now descriptions of interactabels(supply chest, washing machine, gasha machine) will show automatically when hero is nearby.
