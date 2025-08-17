 Skip to content
17 August 2025 Build 19623813 Edited 17 August 2025 – 04:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
test-v0.1.2 version hotfix

- Fixed an issue that boss might out of boundary.
- Fixed dragon fire might fire during day time.
- Now descriptions of interactabels(supply chest, washing machine, gasha machine) will show automatically when hero is nearby.

