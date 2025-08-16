 Skip to content
16 August 2025 Build 19623802 Edited 16 August 2025 – 16:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Added Position Limits for recruiting to prevent the user from signing too many players at one position on accident. You can use the system by selecting the Position Limit Tab in recruiting or transfer portal.

Also fixed a few bugs that the community has found.

