✈️ **General**

- inputs changed to be more similar to games in its genre

- X - open down/shove

- A - pickup/putdown

- B - Dash

- shove is now remappable

- added accessibility option to lock the camera Y position so it does not move up and down when the character does

- options menu now has sections so its easier to read

- FA's now fall if standing during landing

- added a little more space between front cabinets and the cockpit

- added dx11 launch option

- increased time between cart fill reminders on day 2

❗**Visual**

- disabled the devil that is motion blur

⚖️ **Balance**

- increased threshold for bumping into passengers causing them to need a medkit - this should make it so that when walking, they fall over less

- day 1 now requires only 30 points for gold

- pilot should no longer request coffee on day 8

🐛**Bug Fixes**

- fixed a bug where mapping the interact button to another button didnt move the passenger interact as well

- fixed a bug where accept button only worked once on controller remapper

- fixed a bug in the co-op customization menu where both players could control both customization menus

- fixed a bug where only player 1 would fall down during takeoff

- fixed a bug in day 1 tutorial where tutorial would softlock if you missed the water request

- fixed a bug where bathroom overflow sound wasnt looping

- fixed a bug where cookies and pretzels weren't burning when cooked and were just disappearing

- fixed a bug in the customization menu where you could still select the shirt if you spawned with the jacket