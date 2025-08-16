 Skip to content
16 August 2025 Build 19623694 Edited 16 August 2025 – 16:13:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Patch Notes 1.01:

- Added functionality for custom key bindings. You can now set your own keys from the controls screen on the Main Menu and on the Pause screen in the levels.
- Audio for Charlie, NPC's, Music etc. now pauses and resumes when pausing the game.

Changed files in this update

