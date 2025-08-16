Patch Notes 1.01:
- Added functionality for custom key bindings. You can now set your own keys from the controls screen on the Main Menu and on the Pause screen in the levels.
- Audio for Charlie, NPC's, Music etc. now pauses and resumes when pausing the game.
