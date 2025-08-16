This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This update adds the following...

Fixed a bug that could sometimes make fixed wing support aircraft spawn with no weapons meaning they had only their guns to work with! Visual, Thermal and Radar (VTR) profiles are now integrated into the detector system correctly and are fully functional. VTR effects how the various Visual, Thermal and Radar detectors on weapon systems detect targets based on the targets angle to the detector. Comanche has received its modified VTR profile which makes it very stealthy against both Radar and Thermal detectors. Having landing gear, gun turret, EFAMS and weapons bays deployed will increase your Radar profile. Comanche price adjusted to 210pts Comanche gun turret deployment time has been reduced. Comanche flight model adjusted to allow for faster sideways flight which was one of its features. Comanche has received more modern and more effective Flare countermeasures. Updated the audio for the turret gun on both AH-1Z helicopters Updated the audio for the 20mm gun pod used by the Lynx and Gazelle.

Feedback on the stealth features on the Comanche welcome. Bear in mind that currently we are simulating a very advanced helicopter vs fairly old air defence technology so it should be difficult but not impossible for them to engage and destroy the Comanche.

Against a Shilka you should find that you can approach head on to roughly 50% of its engagement range without it being able to see you allowing you to easily engage and take them out with the 20mm.

The same can be done with a Tor. However, you are likely to still be well outside gun range when it sees you (but perfect for an artillery strike).

Strelas engagement range is also reduced but not by as much and I will probably reduce that further seeing as from the front a Comanche should be almost invisible to Thermal detectors. However, even if the Strela does get a shot away the more advanced flares on the Comanche should deal with the older missiles very easily.