Victory Illustrations Added
Victory illustrations have been added to the normal and hidden ending cutscenes.
\[The hidden ending also has its own victory illustration, so check it out for yourself!]
The game result screen is now displayed even after clearing the game.
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where ally information was duplicated on the result screen in certain situations.
Now, when the enemy’s maximum stun value is reduced through debugging, the stun value will also be reduced so it does not exceed the new maximum.
Changed files in this update