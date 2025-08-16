- (GAMEPLAY) Tool descriptions have been added
- (GAMEPLAY) "Discard All Hand" now has a new effect: "-50 cards, +2 eyes"
- (UI) The initial tutorial now allows you to go back to the previous entry and the game starts faster, without waiting for the fade-out
- (UI) The deck view now shows remaining and discarded cards (icons are the same as used in the main card counter)
- (UI) The DNA counter now shows the required amount of DNA to evolve
- (VISUAL) Removed the screen curvature effect
Patch Notes v1.0.1
