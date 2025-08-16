 Skip to content
16 August 2025 Build 19623480
Update notes via Steam Community
  • (GAMEPLAY) Tool descriptions have been added
  • (GAMEPLAY) "Discard All Hand" now has a new effect: "-50 cards, +2 eyes"
  • (UI) The initial tutorial now allows you to go back to the previous entry and the game starts faster, without waiting for the fade-out
  • (UI) The deck view now shows remaining and discarded cards (icons are the same as used in the main card counter)
  • (UI) The DNA counter now shows the required amount of DNA to evolve
  • (VISUAL) Removed the screen curvature effect

