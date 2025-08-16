 Skip to content
16 August 2025 Build 19623452 Edited 16 August 2025 – 15:19:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

1.19m:

- Fixed police going under the truck in Rural St.

- Fixed NPCs not turning off lights when going to sleep

- Filled in one missing translation

Changed files in this update

Depot 2737071
