POPULAR TODAY Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Deadlock Hollow Knight Destiny 2
13 September 2025 Build 19623424 Edited 13 September 2025 – 16:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
We're excited to announce that Heat Death v0.3.4.c_EA is now live!

What's New and Improved:

- New Station: The map has been expanded, and a new station on a bridge has been added to the game.

- New Enemy Type: A new heavy enemy type has been introduced. This enemy is resilient to energy shells from the Rapid Burst, but you can easily destroy it using Icicle.

- Other Bug Fixes and Tweaks: This update also includes various other bug fixes and minor adjustments.

We greatly appreciate your feedback and support. Thank you for being part of this journey with us!

