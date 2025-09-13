We're excited to announce that Heat Death v0.3.4.c_EA is now live!



What's New and Improved:



- New Station: The map has been expanded, and a new station on a bridge has been added to the game.



- New Enemy Type: A new heavy enemy type has been introduced. This enemy is resilient to energy shells from the Rapid Burst, but you can easily destroy it using Icicle.



- Other Bug Fixes and Tweaks: This update also includes various other bug fixes and minor adjustments.



We greatly appreciate your feedback and support. Thank you for being part of this journey with us!