🎯 Japanese Learning & Quizzes
・📖 JLPT N4 Quizzes – More quizzes added for learners.
・📝 Hiragana Boost – 10 new mnemonic cards covering
[た、ち、つ、て、と]
[な、に、ぬ、ね、の]
🎴 Cards
・👊 Punch Card Update – New artwork + damage adjusted from 2 → 0–4 for more variety in battle.
・Onisan Card – New artwork added!
🏮 UI & Shop
・💰 Shop Update – Improved shop coloring for better text readability + new money icon.
🔊 Sound & Effects
・🎶 HQ Card Sounds – High-quality effects for fire and punch cards.
Working on many more updates!
またね！＞_＜
Light
BUILD 3.2: 🔥 Punch Power 📚 Extra Learning
Update notes via Steam Community
