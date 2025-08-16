 Skip to content
16 August 2025 Build 19623411 Edited 16 August 2025 – 15:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
🎯 Japanese Learning & Quizzes
・📖 JLPT N4 Quizzes – More quizzes added for learners.
・📝 Hiragana Boost – 10 new mnemonic cards covering
[た、ち、つ、て、と]
[な、に、ぬ、ね、の]

🎴 Cards
・👊 Punch Card Update – New artwork + damage adjusted from 2 → 0–4 for more variety in battle.
・Onisan Card – New artwork added!

🏮 UI & Shop
・💰 Shop Update – Improved shop coloring for better text readability + new money icon.

🔊 Sound & Effects
・🎶 HQ Card Sounds – High-quality effects for fire and punch cards.

Working on many more updates!
またね！＞_＜
