Update, Version 20250816
Update notes via Steam Community
English
##########Content################
[Dana Shelter, Underground Level 1]Here comes the truth behind the 2nd rule of this rule-based horror.
[Animal]New Animal: Snow Wolf (Hostile. They will attack with other wolves. You will be able to turn them into pets in future updates.)
[Meat]New Meat: Snow Wolf Meat
[Loot]Added an item drop list for Snow Wolves.
[Wonderland Travel Agency]Random locations may now have wolf themes.
[Wonderland Travel Agency]Locations with a wolf theme can now spawn Snow Wolves.
##########Debug#################
[Animal]Fixed a bug that makes Beloen immune to headshot.
简体中文
##########Content################
【达那避难所地下一层】加入了这个规则怪谈的第二条规则的真相。
【动物】新动物：雪狼（敌意。会和别的狼一起进攻。在之后的更新中你可以把它们变成宠物。）
【肉】新的肉：雪狼肉
【掉落物】为雪狼加入了掉落物。
【奇幻之地旅行社】随机地点现在可能有【狼】的主题。
【奇幻之地旅行社】带有【狼】的主题的随机地点现在可能会有雪狼出现。
##########Debug#################
【野生动物】修复了贝洛恩免疫爆头的Bug。
Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场
https://controlc.com/284f099e
https://pastelink.net/ymxooln9
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Neolithic-To the End Content Depot 1519141
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update