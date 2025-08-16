English##########Content################[Dana Shelter, Underground Level 1]Here comes the truth behind the 2nd rule of this rule-based horror.[Animal]New Animal: Snow Wolf (Hostile. They will attack with other wolves. You will be able to turn them into pets in future updates.)[Meat]New Meat: Snow Wolf Meat[Loot]Added an item drop list for Snow Wolves.[Wonderland Travel Agency]Random locations may now have wolf themes.[Wonderland Travel Agency]Locations with a wolf theme can now spawn Snow Wolves.##########Debug#################[Animal]Fixed a bug that makes Beloen immune to headshot.简体中文##########Content################【达那避难所地下一层】加入了这个规则怪谈的第二条规则的真相。【动物】新动物：雪狼（敌意。会和别的狼一起进攻。在之后的更新中你可以把它们变成宠物。）【肉】新的肉：雪狼肉【掉落物】为雪狼加入了掉落物。【奇幻之地旅行社】随机地点现在可能有【狼】的主题。【奇幻之地旅行社】带有【狼】的主题的随机地点现在可能会有雪狼出现。##########Debug#################【野生动物】修复了贝洛恩免疫爆头的Bug。Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场