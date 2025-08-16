Howdy! It’s been a full year of weekly updates and it seems some visitors from the outer space are here to sow a bit of chaos. In order to accept their humble visit players will have to purchase and place the decoration item called ‘Suspicious looking antenna’. Event will last between a week and two weeks.Changelog:- Implemented a new event: the alien invasion. Triggering it will make some naughty visitors spawn, most of them will give a new token for receiving the latest brooms and some of them will award old tokens.- Implemented a new pack of products that should be related to the future implementation of the manufacturing department and bakery production.- Added a new decoration to trigger the new event: The Suspicious Looking Antenna.- Implemented 5 new broom skins tied to the new event. There’s a chance of also receiving the old event brooms.- Fixed some incorrect shadowing in the newly implemented half pallets textures.- Reduced the size of secondary textures in the case of advertisement panels. As always, in the cases where the visual loss is negligible.There will be an announcement this weekend in the Discord’s channel about changes in the current pace of updates, so feel free to join using the link below for more news.