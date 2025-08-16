New "Bingo Quest Board": Do daily Quests and get a bonus if you complete a row/column/diagonal! :)



New achievements: Complete Quests, complete specific quests (e.g. Cinderella's Quest), damage/knockout opponents, Charge Stars





New item: Twilight Dust. 1/0 Level 6, 7 gold, 1 mana. Entrance: If the enemy in my slot has Stealth, remove their Stealth. Otherwise, give them Stealth.





New shop roll animation



Added a wind and shine animations to some cards



Implemented an automated rank reset



Balance:



Guan Yin: 0 -> -2 hp





Chameleon: when surviving, remembers damage taken





Alpha Tanuki: 10/6 -> 11/7



Back Protector: 0/15 -> 5/12, redirect all (100%) -> 66% of the damage to the front row



Bottled Fairy added Entrance: For the fight I gain +1/0 for every Evil and +0/1 for every Good character on your board.



Cat Choir: 3/1 -> 5/4



Sunflower: 3/5 -> 6/5



Star Girl: 2/5 -> 2/8



Two-Faced Demon: added Iron Will



Young Tengu: 10/3 -> 11/5





Dark Twig: Removed the non-Sunbathing Entrance. Aura: 25% -> 15% attack buff.





Fire Mage: Can increase Stealth stacks by at most 1 per attack [Mustang's description says "for every time one of your characters attacked and killed out of Stealth"]



Shadowlord Mustang: Aura is now based on starting stacks (Aura doesn't increase during fights)





Circe's Cup added: If you buy me from the shop, you cannot deal lethal damage to your opponent in the next fight. Removed the "you can only find me once" clause.





Pocket Egg: Level -> 6, 2 -> 4 gold [too strong in the late-game to be only 2 gold]



New art



Good Boy -> Good Boy Satchmo, Impatient Farmer by Ruang Sempit art studio



Little Mermaid by Rages Arifki





Hero Helix by Leralasss



Fixes:



Fixed transform spells being able to transform into a quest character that is already in the shop



Fixed being able to reroll in 1v1 lobbies (should have the same hero selection for both players)



Fixed Bearskin entrance preview going off after every action



Fixed Bearskin entrance preview taking the hand row into account when showing the buff



Fixed Star Catcher not buffing by the correct amount



Fixed picking Bean + having a level infinity select queued up resulting in only a level 7 select



New patch 0.1.57 is out on Steam :)Mobile coming the next days.Huge thanks to @IHSB15 @synesthesia for brainstorming new ideas and balance changes :heart:New:[*] Fixed the achievement list on the finish screen showing incorrect numbers (double the progress) if seeing the finish screen for a second time (e.g. game crash)