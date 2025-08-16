 Skip to content
16 August 2025 Build 19623223
Update notes via Steam Community


New patch 0.1.57 is out on Steam :)
Mobile coming the next days.
Huge thanks to @IHSB15 @synesthesia for brainstorming new ideas and balance changes :heart:

New:
  • New "Bingo Quest Board": Do daily Quests and get a bonus if you complete a row/column/diagonal! :)
  • New achievements: Complete Quests, complete specific quests (e.g. Cinderella's Quest), damage/knockout opponents, Charge Stars

  • New item: Twilight Dust. 1/0 Level 6, 7 gold, 1 mana. Entrance: If the enemy in my slot has Stealth, remove their Stealth. Otherwise, give them Stealth.

  • New shop roll animation
  • Added a wind and shine animations to some cards
  • Implemented an automated rank reset

    Balance:
  • Guan Yin: 0 -> -2 hp

  • Chameleon: when surviving, remembers damage taken

  • Alpha Tanuki: 10/6 -> 11/7
  • Back Protector: 0/15 -> 5/12, redirect all (100%) -> 66% of the damage to the front row
  • Bottled Fairy added Entrance: For the fight I gain +1/0 for every Evil and +0/1 for every Good character on your board.
  • Cat Choir: 3/1 -> 5/4
  • Sunflower: 3/5 -> 6/5
  • Star Girl: 2/5 -> 2/8
  • Two-Faced Demon: added Iron Will
  • Young Tengu: 10/3 -> 11/5

  • Dark Twig: Removed the non-Sunbathing Entrance. Aura: 25% -> 15% attack buff.

  • Fire Mage: Can increase Stealth stacks by at most 1 per attack [Mustang's description says "for every time one of your characters attacked and killed out of Stealth"]
  • Shadowlord Mustang: Aura is now based on starting stacks (Aura doesn't increase during fights)

  • Circe's Cup added: If you buy me from the shop, you cannot deal lethal damage to your opponent in the next fight. Removed the "you can only find me once" clause.

  • Pocket Egg: Level -> 6, 2 -> 4 gold [too strong in the late-game to be only 2 gold]

    New art
  • Good Boy -> Good Boy Satchmo, Impatient Farmer by Ruang Sempit art studio
  • Little Mermaid by Rages Arifki

  • Hero Helix by Leralasss

    Fixes:
  • Fixed transform spells being able to transform into a quest character that is already in the shop
  • Fixed being able to reroll in 1v1 lobbies (should have the same hero selection for both players)
  • Fixed Bearskin entrance preview going off after every action
  • Fixed Bearskin entrance preview taking the hand row into account when showing the buff
  • Fixed Star Catcher not buffing by the correct amount
  • Fixed picking Bean + having a level infinity select queued up resulting in only a level 7 select
    • [*] Fixed the achievement list on the finish screen showing incorrect numbers (double the progress) if seeing the finish screen for a second time (e.g. game crash)

