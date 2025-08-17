Hey all,



Tonight, we have a patch ready that fixes that pesky invoking bug among lots of other small fixes and improvements. As per normal, there are also a few new things thrown in for good measure. More to come soon!



Have fun!



Bonus Tip: Looking to unlock lots of recipes at the same time? Store your items in chests and position yourself between 7 of them, all surrounding you with lots of different items. New as of this patch, you can now use ALL adjacent chests, including the corners.



Bonus Promo: Check out our feature voting site to vote on plenty of the most requested features to help define our future priorities! https://www.waywardgame.com/vote

New

You can now squish slime balls, which will slow down the movement and skip turns of things that move over it.

Added a new magical property to do with decay values for items and doodads.

Improvements

The "Glowing" magical property now works for items placed onto armor stands.

Overfished areas can now regenerate in larger batches.

Random events now run more frequently in the game.

It is now revealed how much time has passed approximately after traveling.

Open fires and doodads that provide fire now have a maximum stoking value (equal to their maximum decay).

Slime "gelatin" has been renamed to "Slime Ball" and can rarely, passively/actively drop from slimes and jelly cubes.

Contained fire sources like furnaces or kilns for example will no longer share a decay value with any fire that is "on top" of them unlike open fire sources like campfires.

Contained fire sources like furnaces or kilns for example will no longer create fires due to other objects on top of them.

Fire will no longer overflow or propagate onto tiles that have puddles or are water tiles, and doodads that simply provide fire (like furnaces) will no longer be inherently flammable.

Improved shipper performance issues.

Balance

Magical Twine can now improve the minimum and maximum durability of items as it enhances them.

The time (in turns) it takes to travel to another island has been significantly increased.

Paper molds now require fabric to craft.

Some wooden crafts now require wooden dowels.

Open fires now burn out faster than doodads for cooking or using the fire in recipes/disassembling/repairing.

Made some adjustments to the randomness that could add too many creature tiers to islands too close to the starting island. (Thanks Franzi!)

Built torches (doodads) are now considered flammable and can burn (without being lit).

You can no longer add fuel or stoke torches past their normal maximum decay.

Each time an NPC is killed, it takes longer for them to spawn per island.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an error when attempting to invoke runes. (Thanks Words Words Words!)

Fixed many issues with durability when using "Magical Twine". (Thanks riftborn!)

Fixed magical motes being able to generate without magical properties when using the "Thaumaturgic" milestone modifier. (Thanks Echora Tallit!)

Fixed some crafts that used wooden planks still requiring a sharpened item instead of a hammer for crafting and disassembling.

Fixed a rare multiplayer desync that could occur when connecting to a game.

Fixed the "Treasurer" milestone modifier incorrectly mentioning "remarkable" piece of armor. (Thanks Lemonboy_free!)

Fixed merchants not dropping their inventory when killed.

Fixed recipes not unlocking properly when using the "Rouseabout" milestone modifier in the "Challenge" mode. (Thanks Vallivanting!)

Fixed fire sometimes spreading or being started on tiles that were already on fire.

Fixed fire elementals being able to light things on fire that shouldn't have been flammable.

Fixed disabling fog in Debug Tools stopping Shippers to navigate towards ports.

Fixed the cloth shirt appearing over pants in some directions. (Thanks Echora Tallit!)

Technical

Upgraded to TypeScript 5.9.





