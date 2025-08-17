 Skip to content
17 August 2025 Build 19623215 Edited 17 August 2025 – 02:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey all,

Tonight, we have a patch ready that fixes that pesky invoking bug among lots of other small fixes and improvements. As per normal, there are also a few new things thrown in for good measure. More to come soon!

Have fun!

Bonus Tip: Looking to unlock lots of recipes at the same time? Store your items in chests and position yourself between 7 of them, all surrounding you with lots of different items. New as of this patch, you can now use ALL adjacent chests, including the corners.

Bonus Promo: Check out our feature voting site to vote on plenty of the most requested features to help define our future priorities! https://www.waywardgame.com/vote

New

  • You can now squish slime balls, which will slow down the movement and skip turns of things that move over it.

  • Added a new magical property to do with decay values for items and doodads.

Improvements

  • The "Glowing" magical property now works for items placed onto armor stands.

  • Overfished areas can now regenerate in larger batches.

  • Random events now run more frequently in the game.

  • It is now revealed how much time has passed approximately after traveling.

  • Open fires and doodads that provide fire now have a maximum stoking value (equal to their maximum decay).

  • Slime "gelatin" has been renamed to "Slime Ball" and can rarely, passively/actively drop from slimes and jelly cubes.

  • Contained fire sources like furnaces or kilns for example will no longer share a decay value with any fire that is "on top" of them unlike open fire sources like campfires.

  • Contained fire sources like furnaces or kilns for example will no longer create fires due to other objects on top of them.

  • Fire will no longer overflow or propagate onto tiles that have puddles or are water tiles, and doodads that simply provide fire (like furnaces) will no longer be inherently flammable.

  • Improved shipper performance issues.

Balance

  • Magical Twine can now improve the minimum and maximum durability of items as it enhances them.

  • The time (in turns) it takes to travel to another island has been significantly increased.

  • Paper molds now require fabric to craft.

  • Some wooden crafts now require wooden dowels.

  • Open fires now burn out faster than doodads for cooking or using the fire in recipes/disassembling/repairing.

  • Made some adjustments to the randomness that could add too many creature tiers to islands too close to the starting island. (Thanks Franzi!)

  • Built torches (doodads) are now considered flammable and can burn (without being lit).

  • You can no longer add fuel or stoke torches past their normal maximum decay.

  • Each time an NPC is killed, it takes longer for them to spawn per island.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an error when attempting to invoke runes. (Thanks Words Words Words!)

  • Fixed many issues with durability when using "Magical Twine". (Thanks riftborn!)

  • Fixed magical motes being able to generate without magical properties when using the "Thaumaturgic" milestone modifier. (Thanks Echora Tallit!)

  • Fixed some crafts that used wooden planks still requiring a sharpened item instead of a hammer for crafting and disassembling.

  • Fixed a rare multiplayer desync that could occur when connecting to a game.

  • Fixed the "Treasurer" milestone modifier incorrectly mentioning "remarkable" piece of armor. (Thanks Lemonboy_free!)

  • Fixed merchants not dropping their inventory when killed.

  • Fixed recipes not unlocking properly when using the "Rouseabout" milestone modifier in the "Challenge" mode. (Thanks Vallivanting!)

  • Fixed fire sometimes spreading or being started on tiles that were already on fire.

  • Fixed fire elementals being able to light things on fire that shouldn't have been flammable.

  • Fixed disabling fog in Debug Tools stopping Shippers to navigate towards ports.

  • Fixed the cloth shirt appearing over pants in some directions. (Thanks Echora Tallit!)

Technical

  • Upgraded to TypeScript 5.9.



Changed files in this update

