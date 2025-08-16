 Skip to content
16 August 2025 Build 19623158
Update notes via Steam Community

WHAT'S NEW?


General

  • German Translation
  • Increased collision for pickable wood and ore to prevent them from clipping through the ground
  • Auto pick-up for mined or chopped resources when walking over them
  • Players can now go to bed starting at 12 PM (12:00)
  • Added a tertiary key input to untack horses directly without using the horse manager
  • Manual save button added to the ESC menu
  • Horse name changes can now be confirmed by pressing "Enter"
  • M & S riding school jumping courses
  • Sound notification when tasks or quests are completed
  • Test riding arena with jumps and traffic cones
  • Spawn at the bulletin board after training
  • Added option to change horse order in the Horse Manager
  • Added keybinding for manual lead change
  • Added drag & drop for processors (Grass Dryer, Fertilizer, etc.)
  • Items can now be taken while processing
  • Added processor timer
  • Set new universal interaction for taking/hanging equipment
  • Added water troughs to paddocks & pastures
  • Compensation system for lost items
  • Added manual save slot in the ESC menu (Singleplayer)
  • Added new index entries
  • Alfalfa spawns are now less frequent
  • Added text to horse needs
  • Added new NPC tab: "Buildings"
  • Increased dirt amount to sweep for the riding school job


Multiplayer

  • Added a 10-second cooldown for picking up items for players who didn’t chop the tree or mine the ore; after 10 seconds, all players can pick up the resource
  • More chat options
  • General multiplayer improvements


Inventory

  • Improved functionality for swapping and stacking items
  • Added filtered inventory in the "Stable" widget


Riding

  • Added a user-friendly stride indicator option in the "Gameplay" settings tab
  • Improved horse UI (gallop stride indicator and more)


Horses

  • You can now own up to 8 horses! Buy property expansions in Veilingen at the carpenter or blacksmith. Manage everything from your laptop.
  • Added horse value in information tab
  • Horse random roaming AI will canter or trot to the goal depending on the distance
  • Added the option to remove individual equipment parts directly from the horse without using the Horse Manager. Three zones are available: front, middle, and rear - each with a hierarchy determining the order in which items are removed.

Front Zone:
  • Headwear
  • Chest
  • Bridle
  • Front Legs
  • Front Hooves

Middle Zone:
  • Saddle
  • Saddle Pad
  • Blanket
  • Croup

Rear Zone:
  • Tail
  • Hind Legs
  • Hind Hooves


Stable Manager

  • Added filtered inventory in the "Stall" widget
  • Added drag & drop functionality between Stall inventory and individual storages
  • Added edit buttons to change Haynet & Feedtrough colors
  • Added edit button to change Water Bucket color
  • Added edit button to change Bedding
  • Added edit button to change Nameplate mesh
  • Added drag & drop functionality for compatible feed into Haynet & Feedtrough
  • Players holding feed can now directly interact with Haynet & Feedtrough
  • Nameplate text now auto-adjusts to fit text length
  • Added buttons to change the camera perspective from within the stable
  • Updated "Storage" tab in the stable
  • Send horses to pasture and back to the stable


Crafting

  • Added watchlist for craftable items
  • You can now find the carpenter in Veilingen! Visit Maggie on the first floor via the back entrance at the blacksmith.


Obstacle Course Builder

  • Added more grid values for detailed placement
  • Added cross jumps to the obstacle course builder


Home Stable

  • Gate for pasture is now on the shorter side
  • Mucking out
  • Roundpen gate now faces toward the outside arena
  • Stall bedding now only appears if a horse is assigned
  • Water bucket is only filled if a horse is assigned
  • Door status (Open/Closed) now saves & loads, except stall box doors
  • Swapped locations of riding arena and large pasture
  • Horses can be purchased and sent directly to pasture
  • Added halter hooks outside of pastures and paddocks


Weather

  • Weather now adjusts depending on the season
  • Added weather information to the menu bar


Features

  • Real-time interaction with feed troughs and haynets
  • Added fertilizer (only for selling at the moment)
  • Hay can now be placed in pastures
  • Stable object adjustments
  • Added instructions for back-slot tools (Axe, Pickaxe & Bow) - can be toggled in settings


Animations & 3D

  • Added animation for holding snacks and hay
  • Added apple trees
  • Added pellet machine


Bug Fixes

  • Changing Speed in Multiplayer did not always change or reset while holding keys if you were not the host
  • Sometimes you couldn’t change the feed in the Haynet or Feedtrough
  • Job horses’ bridle/halter visuals and functions
  • Horses no longer eat bedding
  • Horses should no longer be blocked by alfalfa flowers
  • "Bulls eye" hit target now correctly grants money reward
  • The progress of every show jumping challenge no longer resets after restart or clicking on the challenge
  • Adjusted inventory UI and restored the "Quick Bar" indicator
  • Fixed storage slot count from 1196 to 1200 (calculation error)
  • Items like nettle now respawn every new day instead of 24 hours after pickup (Singleplayer)

Changed files in this update

