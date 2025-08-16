WHAT'S NEW?
General
- German Translation
- Increased collision for pickable wood and ore to prevent them from clipping through the ground
- Auto pick-up for mined or chopped resources when walking over them
- Players can now go to bed starting at 12 PM (12:00)
- Added a tertiary key input to untack horses directly without using the horse manager
- Manual save button added to the ESC menu
- Horse name changes can now be confirmed by pressing "Enter"
- M & S riding school jumping courses
- Sound notification when tasks or quests are completed
- Test riding arena with jumps and traffic cones
- Spawn at the bulletin board after training
- Added option to change horse order in the Horse Manager
- Added keybinding for manual lead change
- Added drag & drop for processors (Grass Dryer, Fertilizer, etc.)
- Items can now be taken while processing
- Added processor timer
- Set new universal interaction for taking/hanging equipment
- Added water troughs to paddocks & pastures
- Compensation system for lost items
- Added manual save slot in the ESC menu (Singleplayer)
- Added new index entries
- Alfalfa spawns are now less frequent
- Added text to horse needs
- Added new NPC tab: "Buildings"
- Increased dirt amount to sweep for the riding school job
Multiplayer
- Added a 10-second cooldown for picking up items for players who didn’t chop the tree or mine the ore; after 10 seconds, all players can pick up the resource
- More chat options
- General multiplayer improvements
Inventory
- Improved functionality for swapping and stacking items
- Added filtered inventory in the "Stable" widget
Riding
- Added a user-friendly stride indicator option in the "Gameplay" settings tab
- Improved horse UI (gallop stride indicator and more)
Horses
- You can now own up to 8 horses! Buy property expansions in Veilingen at the carpenter or blacksmith. Manage everything from your laptop.
- Added horse value in information tab
- Horse random roaming AI will canter or trot to the goal depending on the distance
- Added the option to remove individual equipment parts directly from the horse without using the Horse Manager. Three zones are available: front, middle, and rear - each with a hierarchy determining the order in which items are removed.
Front Zone:
- Headwear
- Chest
- Bridle
- Front Legs
- Front Hooves
Middle Zone:
- Saddle
- Saddle Pad
- Blanket
- Croup
Rear Zone:
- Tail
- Hind Legs
- Hind Hooves
Stable Manager
- Added filtered inventory in the "Stall" widget
- Added drag & drop functionality between Stall inventory and individual storages
- Added edit buttons to change Haynet & Feedtrough colors
- Added edit button to change Water Bucket color
- Added edit button to change Bedding
- Added edit button to change Nameplate mesh
- Added drag & drop functionality for compatible feed into Haynet & Feedtrough
- Players holding feed can now directly interact with Haynet & Feedtrough
- Nameplate text now auto-adjusts to fit text length
- Added buttons to change the camera perspective from within the stable
- Updated "Storage" tab in the stable
- Send horses to pasture and back to the stable
Crafting
- Added watchlist for craftable items
- You can now find the carpenter in Veilingen! Visit Maggie on the first floor via the back entrance at the blacksmith.
Obstacle Course Builder
- Added more grid values for detailed placement
- Added cross jumps to the obstacle course builder
Home Stable
- Gate for pasture is now on the shorter side
- Mucking out
- Roundpen gate now faces toward the outside arena
- Stall bedding now only appears if a horse is assigned
- Water bucket is only filled if a horse is assigned
- Door status (Open/Closed) now saves & loads, except stall box doors
- Swapped locations of riding arena and large pasture
- Horses can be purchased and sent directly to pasture
- Added halter hooks outside of pastures and paddocks
Weather
- Weather now adjusts depending on the season
- Added weather information to the menu bar
Features
- Real-time interaction with feed troughs and haynets
- Added fertilizer (only for selling at the moment)
- Hay can now be placed in pastures
- Stable object adjustments
- Added instructions for back-slot tools (Axe, Pickaxe & Bow) - can be toggled in settings
Animations & 3D
- Added animation for holding snacks and hay
- Added apple trees
- Added pellet machine
Bug Fixes
- Changing Speed in Multiplayer did not always change or reset while holding keys if you were not the host
- Sometimes you couldn’t change the feed in the Haynet or Feedtrough
- Job horses’ bridle/halter visuals and functions
- Horses no longer eat bedding
- Horses should no longer be blocked by alfalfa flowers
- "Bulls eye" hit target now correctly grants money reward
- The progress of every show jumping challenge no longer resets after restart or clicking on the challenge
- Adjusted inventory UI and restored the "Quick Bar" indicator
- Fixed storage slot count from 1196 to 1200 (calculation error)
- Items like nettle now respawn every new day instead of 24 hours after pickup (Singleplayer)
