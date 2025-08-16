 Skip to content
16 August 2025 Build 19623105 Edited 16 August 2025 – 14:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Optimization & Fixes:

  • Added the option to adjust game settings directly in battle scenes.

  • Fixed an issue where defeating certain bosses would not grant achievements.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3530491
