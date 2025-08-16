 Skip to content
16 August 2025 Build 19623099
Update notes via Steam Community
Thank you for always playing Shadow Corridor.
We have fixed bugs caused by the ver1.17 update.

・Fixed issues related to DLC Karuta
・Fixed issues related to DLC maps
・Fixed a bug where players hiding in objects were evicted by Apparitions despite not being pursued
・Fixed the material of the Mechanical Doll’s hair
・Fixed a bug preventing the clear event in Corridor of Endless Rain from progressing

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2310701
