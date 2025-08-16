Thank you for always playing Shadow Corridor.
We have fixed bugs caused by the ver1.17 update.
・Fixed issues related to DLC Karuta
・Fixed issues related to DLC maps
・Fixed a bug where players hiding in objects were evicted by Apparitions despite not being pursued
・Fixed the material of the Mechanical Doll’s hair
・Fixed a bug preventing the clear event in Corridor of Endless Rain from progressing
ver1.17.4 update
Update notes via Steam Community
