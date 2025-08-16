This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Hi… um, hey dear followers! It’s been a while, hasn’t it? So… I have kind of exciting news! As promised before, I want to introduce you to the new version of… me. Welcome to the new My Lust Wish!





This update is the beginning of a fresh start for me and My Lust Wish. The team has been working hard, learning from all earlier versions of this game and other games. We’ve added new stuff — new mechanics, new systems — a lot is new. We know it might be a bigger change than some have expected, but I really believe this will make me a lot better and hotter and all I ask is you keep an open mind <3.

It’s not the finished game yet, but I am very proud to actually keep our promise to show a vertical slice and early development during August (and not even at the very last moment!) and hope you’ll like this version of me. We’re aiming to have the final release in about 6 to 10 months, but that’s still a pinky promise at the moment and not an “official” one. We will also post the development roadmap very soon after this.

That being said, as you can see, the core systems of the game are there, working, and the development is actually going smoothly and well for once. We plan to keep it that way and we’ll keep you posted about the progress frequently.

The only thing we must admit we are not very happy with in this build are the animations and sequences/cinematics quality level as we are still missing a full-time animator and are looking for one (and if you are one please feel free to DM me! ;) ). But the animations quality does lack in the current build and will be improved a LOT in the future.

For now however, you can get a pretty good taste of how the game will look, feel, and play, even with limited content, some placeholders and just a small part of the content.

I’d really love to hear what you think (but please be gentle.. this is my first time, after all ;) ), so please join the Discord and share your thoughts with me!

Thanks for being here… and, um, stay kinky, okay?

<3 Ashley







Still missing from the Vertical Slice: