-Added "EASYMODE" in the options

Spawns new boostpads to aid in difficult parkour sections



-New intro level

-Increased player health to 100

-Replaced HP orbs with Skill orbs

-Level transitions are slightly smoother

-Added a new intro tutorial

-Slightly nerfed the firing speed of SERUM

-Changed the color gradient of "THE"

-Improved the lighting in "THE"

-Added new combat tips

-Added new b-hop tutorials

-Player now takes much less knockback from damage

-Added reload animation and sounds