-Added "EASYMODE" in the options
Spawns new boostpads to aid in difficult parkour sections
-New intro level
-Increased player health to 100
-Replaced HP orbs with Skill orbs
-Level transitions are slightly smoother
-Added a new intro tutorial
-Slightly nerfed the firing speed of SERUM
-Changed the color gradient of "THE"
-Improved the lighting in "THE"
-Added new combat tips
-Added new b-hop tutorials
-Player now takes much less knockback from damage
-Added reload animation and sounds
Changed files in this update