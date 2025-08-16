 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 PEAK Marvel Rivals THE FINALS Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 16 August 2025 Build 19622993 Edited 16 August 2025 – 14:32:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

After a long silence, as promised, keep the big update v0.6 codenamed "Grow Up".

Here you will see new stations, find a small company and grow with the help of unique mechanics.

Enjoy it, recommend to friends.

Let's be in touch.


Changed files in this update

Depot 1366651
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link