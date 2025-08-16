After a long silence, as promised, keep the big update v0.6 codenamed "Grow Up".
Here you will see new stations, find a small company and grow with the help of unique mechanics.
Enjoy it, recommend to friends.
Let's be in touch.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
After a long silence, as promised, keep the big update v0.6 codenamed "Grow Up".
Here you will see new stations, find a small company and grow with the help of unique mechanics.
Enjoy it, recommend to friends.
Let's be in touch.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update