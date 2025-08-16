The Harvest season is here! Common folk celebrate their rich crops and enjoy the fruits of their labour. Wizards participate, too!

Collect Mystery Fruits and exchange them for goods. Fruits can be earned by both collecting them off the screens and by completing Trials. Both sources of the fruits accumulate the amount they can yield for up to 24 hours!

Starting from August 16th and up to September 15th an Event will be active that includes collection of Mystery Fruits and exchanging them for ingame goodies, with a small gift and a buff to Trial rewards gained to top it off!

The game went up to version 1.75.2a now, including the following:

- 2 new Mythics and a new slot - Neck. The Mythic items amount limit was also increased to 30 (was 25).

- 20 new Achievements (4 types: Max God level, Earned Offerings, Scriptures, Tenets).

- New Unique Quasi Realm - Ranger.

- New Pack - Boons Pack. Costs 5 Relics, Grants 150 Offerings, 60 Scriptures, 30 Tenets. Buff pack price reduced to 5 Relics.

- Nullifier pack removed from the game. Nullifier weekly offer. Amount of Nullifiers given increased to 150.

Quasi-Realms map has been reshuffled. This doesn't affect realms completed and delusions already earned. Some of the starting requirements have been changed.

Come join us for the celebration!