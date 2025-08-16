Long time no see, brothers and sisters!

Background story of The Starver

Update contents

The building manager’s health has been reduced across all difficulties. Many friends said the building manager was too hard to defeat. Actually, as long as you make it to the top floor, that’s already impressive enough — it counts as clearing the game. There’s no need to force yourself to take down the building manager. But if you really want to challenge him, you’ll need to be well prepared: a powerful weapon, a few hearts to stay alive, some bottles of DDV to deal with the weirdos he summons, and so on. I won’t list everything here — more techniques are waiting for you to discover!



Added game lobby! Players can now join other players’ games in progress. There may be bugs, so remember to leave feedback



New weirdo: The Starver



New item: Essence of Starver



Added help documentation for The Starver — find it to learn more



Added missions to defeat and devour The Starver



New achievement for defeating The Starved



New ability: Starved Enfeeble



Expanded the pickup range for small items, making them easier to collect



Player’s personal storage box now has a chance to spawn in rooms



Added text chat function



Added camera shake effect while running (can be disabled in settings)



Defeated players can now be devoured — don’t waste food; devour them for an achievement



Fixed some minor bugs



After my continuous hard work and learning, I have finally achieved something I’ve always wanted: the game lobby and the ability to join games in progress. It may sound simple, but for a randomly generated map, it’s still a bit challenging.This update adds a new weirdo, new abilities, new achievements, and optimizations for other content. Since there is no development team, there will definitely be some bugs. If you find a bug, you can leave a comment on this page, or tell me on Discord or QQ, and I’ll fix it as soon as possible.If you still want to play the previous stable version, right-click the game in your Steam library, go to Properties, and change the beta branch to the “stable” version. Also, I hope those who haven’t left a positive review yet could give one — your positive feedback is my motivation to keep updating!He came from another universe, cruelly betrayed by an undercover teammate, and ultimately died far from home. Just before his death, a flash of white light teleported him into our building. I believe our fellow building managers will know how to take good care of this new neighbor.Because he never had a full meal in his life, our new neighbor is as skinny as a monkey. But don’t underestimate him — he’s much tougher than he looks.(Friendly tip: The kid has never eaten his fill — give him something tasty and he’ll be quite happy.)