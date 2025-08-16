Fixed an issue where vehicle parts could avoid attacks
Fixed an issue where vehicle passengers could still avoid attacks
Fixed a crash when matching warehouse items during cargo transport
Fixed an error in enemy FOB generation
Added automatic frontline drawing function
Adjusted the trigger conditions for the early tutorial
Added hints for enemy positions during tutorial phases
Added UI for enemy FOB spawn chance
Adjusted item spawn quantity in abandoned residences
Update-0.8.113
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3924741
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update