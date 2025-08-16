 Skip to content
16 August 2025 Build 19622892
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed an issue where vehicle parts could avoid attacks
Fixed an issue where vehicle passengers could still avoid attacks
Fixed a crash when matching warehouse items during cargo transport
Fixed an error in enemy FOB generation
Added automatic frontline drawing function
Adjusted the trigger conditions for the early tutorial
Added hints for enemy positions during tutorial phases
Added UI for enemy FOB spawn chance
Adjusted item spawn quantity in abandoned residences

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3924741
