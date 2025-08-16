 Skip to content
16 August 2025 Build 19622811 Edited 16 August 2025 – 16:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Added validation checks to the editor to alert you of any input issues. For example, if no qualification rules are set, the editor will highlight the problem when you try to save changes. Hopefully, the validation can reduce errors and bugs, making it easier to customize and test events.



Fixed several bugs related to “default settings” and other host-specific configurations in the stage tab.



Site: https://simcups.com

Changed files in this update

Linux 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105681
macOS 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105683
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105684
