Added validation checks to the editor to alert you of any input issues. For example, if no qualification rules are set, the editor will highlight the problem when you try to save changes. Hopefully, the validation can reduce errors and bugs, making it easier to customize and test events.
Fixed several bugs related to “default settings” and other host-specific configurations in the stage tab.
Site: https://simcups.com
Editor Validation
Update notes via Steam Community
