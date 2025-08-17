Another Year!

The 17th of August marks 7 amazing years since the launch of Coloring Pixels, and 6 years of ToastieLabs!

Although this year has been the trickiest yet for ToastieLabs, and the games industry as a whole, we are proud to still be making games and providing joy to thousands of you.

With your continued help every year, we have been able to make Coloring Pixels bigger and better, we cannot thank all of you enough for helping us get this far! Our Flagship game that keeps ToastieLabs running and allows all of us here to keep making games for you all to enjoy. 💖

We can't write a message about the year without mentioning the sad news that we had to downsize and lose not one, but two amazing members of the team. We want to say a heartfelt thank you to both Laura and Cameron for their amazing work, their joy and the impact they had on the team as a whole is missed by all of us, and we wish them the best for the future.

Time for a Comeback!

After all the ups and downs of 2025 so far, we are still very proud to be progressing as Games Studio as we are approaching 5 years of full-time ToastieLabs this September. We are happy to be doing our part for the British Games Industry and are on track to fully bounce back to the dizzying heights of previous years.

We have surprised not just our audience, but ourselves with what we have managed to achieve in such a crazy year. Thank you for all your support, to our players and community, our ever-growing list of Patreon supporters, and to our family and friends. Thank you for getting us through this year and enabling us to create brand new games for you to enjoy.

2025 Achievements Unlocked

Continued Support - Each year, our little game portfolio gets not so little, and we are so happy that we have managed to continue support and development for Coloring Pixels, WooLoop and hexceed, all of which saw new DLC and, with the exception of WooLoop, even more porting to the Nintendo Switch!

2 Game Launches - That's right, not one, but two new games have been released to Steam! We are proud to say both Skystead Ranch and Coloring Voxels are now available to play, taking our games from the 2D world we know and love to the more ambitious 3D environment!

Coloring Pixels

Coloring Pixels has continued to be your favourite game and the game that ensures we can keep making games for you all to play.

We've got to thank Jack again for his dedication to providing unique and amazing pixel art every single month. Without him, the game just wouldn't be the same.

And, of course, thank you as always for buying the DLC month after month and supporting us to make even more!

Nintendo Switch!

As the passion continues for Colouring Pixels on the go, we have managed to set just enough time aside this year to get 2 more Collections on the Nintendo Switch! Both Collection 5 and 6 can be played on the Switch!

Coloring Voxels - (Coloring Pixels 2)

After years of requests, we finally developed a sequel to Coloring Pixels!

We took Coloring Pixels from a 2D environment to a 3D voxel-based game. We wanted to ensure there are brand new features and evolutions to the gameplay whilst sticking to the original aesthetic and gameplay you already know and love from the original.

Make sure you download the game for free now and give it a go! All your feedback is more than welcome as we get set for a whole twelve months of additional DLC worlds!

hexceed Year 5!

A worthy shout-out to hexceed. The first game we made as a team, we initially meant for this project to be a testing ground for us to learn the process of making a game as a unit, instead of just a single developer, and it grew into a 5-Year long work of passion as your support and enjoyment of the game never ended - Thank you!

We have made the ultimate decision that Year 5 will be the final Year for hexceed as we are running out of ideas for these puzzles! That being said, we want to go out with a bang, so hexceed Year 5 brings two brand new mechanics over the six DLC worlds, check it out, and we'll see what happens when the year wraps up!

WooLoop!

We love that you love WooLoop! After another full year of WooLoop DLC last year, we listened to your feedback and continued the development of yet more DLC.

If you haven't already, check out the store page here and give it a try!

Skystead Ranch!

We had an absolute blast developing Skystead Ranch, and we learnt a lot as a team from developing a bigger game. So what if we didn't sell as much as we'd hoped, it was still a great experience and we are very happy with the end result!

"End" isn't even the right word, because although we've taken a break from developing Skystead Ranch to make room for Coloring Voxels, we'll be right back onto it over the next couple of months to bring the game to the Nintendo Switch as promised as well as finish up any left over features, such as the beach island!

Check out Skystead Ranch here and buckle in the the upcoming changes:

Community

As always, every Coloring Pixels Birthday is dedicated to you, our community and players.

Year on year our community has continued to grow and develop, and we are very excited about what we have achieved together. You guys are amazing <3

Social Media - Twitter is still a good place to go for news and posts about of game development, but as it's no longer everyone's cup of tea, we also have a Bluesky account now where we post most of the same stuff!

Discord - Our Community Discord server is still the largest of our community spots, with over 2,200 members and cool new boosted features, provided with the help of some of our amazing Discord members who helped boost the server! Thank you!

Reddit - We have a ToastieLabs subreddit! Still small and cosy but we post regularly with updates for those of you who prefer this format.

YouTube - We have kept the Dev Blog going all year due to your support and love of the weekly videos! Now at 4000 Subscribers, we still keep our Livestream VODs there too for you to catch up on anything you miss

Twitch - Livestreaming is now a fully scheduled part of our work. Stop by on a Friday every other week to watch one of us do something Game Dev-related live! You can even subscribe and get some ridiculous Twitch Emotes of Jack's face.

Patreon - A huge thank you to everyone on our Patreon, the love and support from Patreon has grown and grown with every year, and we cannot thank you enough <3 A special mention to our Patreons for their contribution to Coloring Pixels by voting on what DLC they want to see each month!

Merch - A little shout-out to the merch and blog posts available over on our Website! A more formal setting to get your ToastieLabs news, along with a place to represent our games with some cool goodies!

More to Come!

The year isn't over yet! Coloring Voxels has literally just launched this week, make sure you download the game and give it a go!

Coloring Voxels, Pixels, WooLoop and hexceed all have more DLC planned for the rest of the year so make sure you stick around to see what's coming next. Skystead Ranch is getting ready for its next stage of game development after a short break, and we even have some Xbox and Playstation Dev Kits we haven't even started thinking about using yet! 👀

The Annual Pixel Art Competition

Continuing the tradition! The 8th annual Coloring Pixels art competition is coming! For anyone who isn't aware, this competition is the chance for you to get your own pixel art into Coloring Pixels! The winners of our previous competitions have their art in the Community books which you can play right now! For more information on the competition and how to submit your art, check back on Monday for details!

Anniversary Sale!

All ToastieLabs games and DLC are on sale this week to celebrate the anniversary!



Don't miss out:

New Birthday Level!

It's not a Birthday without a cake! We have added the 7th Birthday Cake Bonus image to Coloring Pixels for you to enjoy for free!

Bigger and bigger every year, now with 7 tiers!

Grab a fork and dig in!

Coloring Pixels Patch Notes V1.20.17

New Features

Re-re-re-re-re-re-re added the competition button! - The yearly pixel art competition is back! We added a button to find more info and have shifted the exit button a little to make room for it. Get submitting if you want your art to make it in the Community 8 book!

Added a new free Bonus Book Image! - It's not a birthday without cake!

Bug Fixes and Misc