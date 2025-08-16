 Skip to content
16 August 2025 Build 19622728 Edited 16 August 2025 – 13:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

V 1.4.1 Update Notes:

GAMEPLAY

  • Added Music and Sfx Volume Control

  • Level Select Design Improvement

  • Settings / Stats Desing Improvement

  • Game Mechanics Optimization

BUG FIX

  • Some design bugs have been fixed.

  • Some minor bugs have been fixed.

