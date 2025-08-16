Hey everyone!

Time for another 'regular update' to Hydro; this will take the game to V1.11 (verify the version from the Main Menu).

The main topic of this update is the beginning of rain-affecting game play, plus...AMMETER gauges!

These types of gauges were sorely missing previously in the power station (crazy, right?!), and now there are two! The Grid Ammeter gauge in particular will help you ascertain the condition of the power line insulators from the relative 'comfort' of the power station! (details below)...

RAIN-AFFECTING GAME PLAY

This update kicks-off the weather affecting your game play and the first two items to be affected by mother nature's sky antics are:

Power pole insulators which can be 'cleaned' by the rain (note that this is a very gradual effect and is heavily dependent on how long the rain lasts for a given down-pour...short spells of rain won't clean much, but persistent periods of rain can clean ~5-10+% of dirt across all the insulators); note that I am monitoring the 'balance' of the rain cleaning effect on insulators still...I don't want the rain to be uber-powerful as a cleaning agent, but it should make a decent difference too... Newspapers which can be soaked and ruined by the rain. Newspapers won't last too long in the rain so be sure to review them (and frame them up if they're 'good news'), or risk losing them!

GRID SUMMARY PANEL

You will notice that the grid-related gauges have now been moved to the far right corner of the power station and onto a brand new panel called the "Grid Summary Panel" (and the Marker Light #2/#3 switches which previously occupied this location have been shuffled to be alongside the Marker Light #1 switch on the left side wall of the power station).

The Grid Summary Panel includes the two existing Gen Volts AC and Grid Volts AC gauges, however a 3rd NEW gauge, a Grid Ammeter has also been added to this panel - see image below:

The gauge above will prove useful to keep an eye on, as a drop in the output amperage from Hydro into the grid could indicate issues with the power line network (specifically, as dirt accumulates on the insulators on the power lines, current flow will be affected; my research indicated that grid amperage can rise OR fall in the real world, but in Hydro, I have chosen to depict a drop in output current when insulators get dirtier).

If you notice that the amp draw has reduced to below approximately 60 A during grid sync (basically, outside of the 'green zone' on the ammeter), you may have already started noticing the grid sync has become unreliable by this time due to the dirt accumulation on the insulators and it's a cue to clean those insulators (or if it's raining, maybe the rain will help you out here).

NOTE: whether the grid sync is affected by dirty insulators is dependent on the Difficulty Setting ‘Simple Power Poles’ - i.e. if this setting is ENABLED, grid sync will not 'drop', and the ammeter reading is a cosmetic indication only.

TIP: Refer to the 'green zone' on the grid ammeter...this is generally where you want the readings to be during 'normal' grid output (when a Township Demand is not active).

Also be aware that active Township Demands WILL place an ADDITIONAL temporarily amp load (the exact amount will depend on the type of Township Demand) and increase the amp reading, potentially ‘masking’ any issues, so it’s best to take readings and monitor this gauge during grid output when no Township Demands are active.

ACCUMULATOR CHARGING AMMETER

On the Generator DC Rheostat stand, you will notice that the old 'Rheostat position indicator' gauge has now been replaced with a charging ammeter! This works to realistically behave and show amperage readings as you charge the Accumulator.

You will notice that if you charge an Accumulator with a very low charge, the Amps reading will climb quite sharply at a given Rheostat setting. As the Accumulator charges-up, the Amps reading will start to drop.

Best practice when charging the Accumulator as always, is to charge it as slowly as possible – utilize both the ‘Tell Tale’ indicator and the Accumulator Charging Amps gauge to assist with this process. Introduce a current using the DC Rheostat until you notice the ‘Tell Tale’ begin to show a slow, steady clockwise rotation. Try to avoid charging at excessively high amperage.

OTHER UPDATES

A number of additional QoL (quality of life) updates are also delivered as part of this V1.11 update; these are shown below:

In the Player Journal, there is now a succinct 'description' of the currently-active Township Demand!

On the 'Generator Status Panel', the 'Overheat' lamp will now extinguish if the Generator is no longer rotating; note: all the lamps on that panel are powered by the Generator itself (not the Accumulator).

Added some light wind and 'gust' effects to the rain effects so that the rain drops don't simply fall in a directly vertical manner at all times as they did previously

Some QoL updates to the animation of the Gen Voltage (AC) gauge needle movement (it's much smoother and rises/falls more realistically)

Made some code improvements to the resting phase - you will notice now that the Generator temperatures will more reliably be reduced significantly after a rest if the Generator was not putting-out power when you rested and, some bug fixes so that the interact dot appears properly after a rest

Turned off shadows on a bunch of gauge lights in the power station as these were unnecessary and potentially causing a small performance overhead in the game

Fixed some embarrassing typos on the grid synchroscope gauge face text! 😅

As part of this V1.11 update, the PDF Game Manual has also been updated (from V1.00 to V1.01) to convey some of these updates in greater detail. Check out the manual at the link below!

https://www.harmanmotorworks.com/hydro/manual/HydroGameManualv101.pdf

Once again, your ongoing support and feedback is appreciated! Please provide any feedback on the Steam discussion boards.

And as always until next time, happy generating! 🌊🛞