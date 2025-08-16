- new archers upgrade added: range increase (requires t3 main building)
- apprentices' icestorm ability now spawns less projectiles, and doesnt do 'piercing' damage (that is, less effective against higher tier units)
- in 'classic with heroes' mode, all heroes stats are nerfed (health and abilities' damage)
- game will now check for mods version (as Steam's internal up-to-date mod check algorithm is currently broken)
- players will always spawn in the furthest slots in ranked games
Update Notes for Aug 16
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update