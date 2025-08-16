- new archers upgrade added: range increase (requires t3 main building)

- apprentices' icestorm ability now spawns less projectiles, and doesnt do 'piercing' damage (that is, less effective against higher tier units)

- in 'classic with heroes' mode, all heroes stats are nerfed (health and abilities' damage)

- game will now check for mods version (as Steam's internal up-to-date mod check algorithm is currently broken)

- players will always spawn in the furthest slots in ranked games