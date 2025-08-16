Fixed a bug where enemies' strength did not scale at all in Endless mode.
Fixed a bug where the Necromancer could become unkillable.
Fixed a bug that gave a free legendary item on the first shop visit if you ended a run after a boss kill and started a new one.
Fixed a few minor bugs.
Balance changes.
Economy changes.
Sword & Hammer – soft rework.
UI visuals improved.
Bazooka visuals improved.
Stats – improved tooltips.
Plenty of small improvements.
Overall gameplay made more action-packed.
