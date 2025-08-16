Fixed a bug where enemies' strength did not scale at all in Endless mode.

Fixed a bug where the Necromancer could become unkillable.

Fixed a bug that gave a free legendary item on the first shop visit if you ended a run after a boss kill and started a new one.

Fixed a few minor bugs.

Balance changes.

Economy changes.

Sword & Hammer – soft rework.

UI visuals improved.

Bazooka visuals improved.

Stats – improved tooltips.

Plenty of small improvements.

Overall gameplay made more action-packed.