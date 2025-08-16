- 🎵 Added new sound effect when achieving Perfect in the Bonus Stage

- 🎯 Fixed hit detection for the boss in Zone Y

- 🔤 Corrected spelling mistakes in warning messages

Serpnet → Serpent

Wicth → Witch

Guarder → Guard

- 🤖 Adjusted Asura’s model

- Fixed facial wrinkles appearing during swimsuit animation

- Adjusted swimsuit shoulder parts



Thank you for playing ASURA THE STRIKER! 🙏

We’ll keep polishing the game, so please look forward to future updates. 🚀