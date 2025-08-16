 Skip to content
16 August 2025 Build 19622695 Edited 16 August 2025 – 13:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- 🎵 Added new sound effect when achieving Perfect in the Bonus Stage
- 🎯 Fixed hit detection for the boss in Zone Y
- 🔤 Corrected spelling mistakes in warning messages
Serpnet → Serpent
Wicth → Witch
Guarder → Guard
- 🤖 Adjusted Asura’s model
- Fixed facial wrinkles appearing during swimsuit animation
- Adjusted swimsuit shoulder parts

Thank you for playing ASURA THE STRIKER! 🙏
We’ll keep polishing the game, so please look forward to future updates. 🚀

Changed files in this update

