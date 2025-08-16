 Skip to content
16 August 2025 Build 19622643 Edited 16 August 2025 – 12:26:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi,

Feedback - thank you all for submitting it either on discord or in discussions here on steam. Here are the changes I made:

  • Added VSync to options

  • Added building rotations - Q and E on keyboard, mouse side buttons or L1 R1 on controller. You can now rotate all buildings while placing them.

  • End turn has additional indicator when enemy would destroy main platform and end your run.

  • Building names now shown when hovering on them.

  • Tree and Rock info when hovering over them.

  • Woodcutter starting relic (Seed of Eternal Growth) now shows where the tree will be placed. If built over it will pick another spot to place it.

  • New tutorial info for adjacent placement to structures and energy not resetting between turns.

New Relics - Added 8 new relics to the game for more unique runs. These relics will be from the start of the game and no need to be unlocked:

  • Boundless Storehouses - For each resource that you are producing max at the end of combat, increase it's max by 1 (Butcher exclusive)

  • Wallbreacher - When playing a card of 3 or more Gem cost reduce enemy main structure Energy value by 3 (Woodcutter exclusive)

  • Earthen Slab - At the start of combat produce 1 Clay for every pickup collected (Miner exclusive)

  • Monument Charm - At the start of combat produce 1 Coal for every Monument in deck

  • Talisman of Refinement - Discarded cards are upgraded for the combat

  • Starstone - Draw 1 additional card at the start of each day

  • Rubble Cache - At the start of combat produce 1 Stone for every card destroyed

  • Witherleaf Bowl - After playing upgraded card, downgrade it permanently and produce 1 of each resource that you produced this combat

Balance - After playing more myself and from your feedback some changes were made:

  • Levels:

    • Made Harder:

      • Swamp fight 3

      • Snow fight 4

      • River fight 4

      • River fight 5

    • Made Easier:

      • Mountains fight 2

      • Mountains fight 3

      • Forest fight 4

      • Wall fight 4

      • Swamp fight 4

      • Sands fight 5

  • Cards:

    • Buffed:

      • Shelter

      • Crypt

      • Farmhouse

      • Vegetable Garden

      • Sawmill

      • Carpentry

      • Grinding Mill

      • Stone Quarry

      • Hunting Cabin

    • Nerfed:

      • Gemstone Mine

      • Woodcarver

  • Relics - some relics changed rarity, but none where buffed or nerfed

Have fun playing,
Emilijus








