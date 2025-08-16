Hi,

Feedback - thank you all for submitting it either on discord or in discussions here on steam. Here are the changes I made:

Added VSync to options

Added building rotations - Q and E on keyboard, mouse side buttons or L1 R1 on controller. You can now rotate all buildings while placing them.

End turn has additional indicator when enemy would destroy main platform and end your run.

Building names now shown when hovering on them.

Tree and Rock info when hovering over them.

Woodcutter starting relic (Seed of Eternal Growth) now shows where the tree will be placed. If built over it will pick another spot to place it.

New tutorial info for adjacent placement to structures and energy not resetting between turns.

New Relics - Added 8 new relics to the game for more unique runs. These relics will be from the start of the game and no need to be unlocked:

Boundless Storehouses - For each resource that you are producing max at the end of combat, increase it's max by 1 (Butcher exclusive)

Wallbreacher - When playing a card of 3 or more Gem cost reduce enemy main structure Energy value by 3 (Woodcutter exclusive)

Earthen Slab - At the start of combat produce 1 Clay for every pickup collected (Miner exclusive)

Monument Charm - At the start of combat produce 1 Coal for every Monument in deck

Talisman of Refinement - Discarded cards are upgraded for the combat

Starstone - Draw 1 additional card at the start of each day

Rubble Cache - At the start of combat produce 1 Stone for every card destroyed

Witherleaf Bowl - After playing upgraded card, downgrade it permanently and produce 1 of each resource that you produced this combat

Balance - After playing more myself and from your feedback some changes were made:

Levels: Made Harder: Swamp fight 3 Snow fight 4 River fight 4 River fight 5 Made Easier: Mountains fight 2 Mountains fight 3 Forest fight 4 Wall fight 4 Swamp fight 4 Sands fight 5

Cards: Buffed: Shelter Crypt Farmhouse Vegetable Garden Sawmill Carpentry Grinding Mill Stone Quarry Hunting Cabin Nerfed: Gemstone Mine Woodcarver

Relics - some relics changed rarity, but none where buffed or nerfed



