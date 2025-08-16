📡 Transmission: FARMING UPDATE DEPLOYED
Attention all Engineers! Central Command has deployed new technology to help you out there.
🌱 Major Changes
Creature Containment – Wildlife can now be captured and loaded into Incubators. Harvest rare resources without the risk of losing a limb in the process.
Auto Farming Plots – Let your crops tend themselves while you focus on more… automation.
Genetic Modification Station – Why settle for ordinary plants when you can breed super-crops? Research GMP and rewrite nature’s code.
Tech Tree – Explore new technologies with a structured, rewarding research system.
New Items – Plenty of new Items from various sources to be discovered and automated
🔧 Small Additions
Added Glass Structures — because sometimes you do want the neighbors to see your base.
Modular Armor Color Wheel — express yourself in style while dodging enemy fire.
Boiling Chamber Sound — because silence in a reactor is never a good sign.
Cables now auto-place the next power pole when connecting — efficiency upgraded.
⚙️ Maintenance & Fixes
Multiplayer stability upgrades — fixed plenty of issues related to multiplayer
Items on conveyor belts no longer invisible after load
Fluid Splitters now split fluids more efficient.
Light sources added
Save system updated - This will allow for faster changes to the game in the future
