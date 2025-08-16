Attention all Engineers! Central Command has deployed new technology to help you out there.

Creature Containment – Wildlife can now be captured and loaded into Incubators. Harvest rare resources without the risk of losing a limb in the process.

Auto Farming Plots – Let your crops tend themselves while you focus on more… automation.

Genetic Modification Station – Why settle for ordinary plants when you can breed super-crops? Research GMP and rewrite nature’s code.

Tech Tree – Explore new technologies with a structured, rewarding research system.