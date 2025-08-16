 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals PEAK THE FINALS Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 16 August 2025 Build 19622610 Edited 16 August 2025 – 14:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

📡 Transmission: FARMING UPDATE DEPLOYED

Attention all Engineers! Central Command has deployed new technology to help you out there.

🌱 Major Changes

  • Creature Containment – Wildlife can now be captured and loaded into Incubators. Harvest rare resources without the risk of losing a limb in the process.

  • Auto Farming Plots – Let your crops tend themselves while you focus on more… automation.

  • Genetic Modification Station – Why settle for ordinary plants when you can breed super-crops? Research GMP and rewrite nature’s code.

  • Tech Tree – Explore new technologies with a structured, rewarding research system.

  • New Items – Plenty of new Items from various sources to be discovered and automated

🔧 Small Additions

  • Added Glass Structures — because sometimes you do want the neighbors to see your base.

  • Modular Armor Color Wheel — express yourself in style while dodging enemy fire.

  • Boiling Chamber Sound — because silence in a reactor is never a good sign.

  • Cables now auto-place the next power pole when connecting — efficiency upgraded.

⚙️ Maintenance & Fixes

  • Multiplayer stability upgrades — fixed plenty of issues related to multiplayer

  • Items on conveyor belts no longer invisible after load

  • Fluid Splitters now split fluids more efficient.

  • Light sources added

  • Save system updated - This will allow for faster changes to the game in the future

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1915251
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link