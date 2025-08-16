This is mainly a balance patch. Patches are few and far between right now as the main work is still being done on creating content for act 2 but I wanted to get at least something out before act 2 rolls out.
CHANGES:
- Show available levels of an upgrade even if it is fully upgraded
- Enemy path guides reworked, less CPU intensive
ADDITIONS:
- Text indicator if a potion is taken/consumed
BALANCE:
- Every round of every level now slightly easier to help with skill issues (please, try "casual" difficulty also)
Update 0.14.3
