16 August 2025 Build 19622507 Edited 16 August 2025 – 13:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This is mainly a balance patch. Patches are few and far between right now as the main work is still being done on creating content for act 2 but I wanted to get at least something out before act 2 rolls out.

CHANGES:
- Show available levels of an upgrade even if it is fully upgraded
- Enemy path guides reworked, less CPU intensive

ADDITIONS:
- Text indicator if a potion is taken/consumed

BALANCE:
- Every round of every level now slightly easier to help with skill issues (please, try "casual" difficulty also)

