This is mainly a balance patch. Patches are few and far between right now as the main work is still being done on creating content for act 2 but I wanted to get at least something out before act 2 rolls out.



CHANGES:

- Show available levels of an upgrade even if it is fully upgraded

- Enemy path guides reworked, less CPU intensive



ADDITIONS:

- Text indicator if a potion is taken/consumed



BALANCE:

- Every round of every level now slightly easier to help with skill issues (please, try "casual" difficulty also)