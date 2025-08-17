Just a few card balance tweaks and bug fixes this time,



Card changes:

* Faeriee -> Discount 2 instead of 4 energy if there's a Fairy on the Field

* Ileanir -> Discount 3 instead of 4 energy

* Max Minee -> Draw 1 moved out of "if deleted"

* Max Zapee -> No bonus, cost lowered to 2, removed on summon effect

* Scarabre -> no bonus

* Shindoll -> upped cost to **2** earth/1 discard

* Snowball -> removed cost

* D.Saplee -> costs 1 any



Fixes:

* Poison on queued Tama with innate Armor

* Tweaks to Vixel dialogue paths if you don't collect Vixee DNA and you start Kit's quest

* Removed `None` from Willie's snow zone drops

* Added Gin's deck in decks dex

* Honey can target both sides now



Let me know if you encounter any issues!