17 August 2025 Build 19622460 Edited 17 August 2025 – 20:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Just a few card balance tweaks and bug fixes this time,

Card changes:
* Faeriee -> Discount 2 instead of 4 energy if there's a Fairy on the Field
* Ileanir -> Discount 3 instead of 4 energy
* Max Minee -> Draw 1 moved out of "if deleted"
* Max Zapee -> No bonus, cost lowered to 2, removed on summon effect
* Scarabre -> no bonus
* Shindoll -> upped cost to **2** earth/1 discard
* Snowball -> removed cost
* D.Saplee -> costs 1 any

Fixes:
* Poison on queued Tama with innate Armor
* Tweaks to Vixel dialogue paths if you don't collect Vixee DNA and you start Kit's quest
* Removed `None` from Willie's snow zone drops
* Added Gin's deck in decks dex
* Honey can target both sides now

Let me know if you encounter any issues!

