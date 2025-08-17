Just a few card balance tweaks and bug fixes this time,
Card changes:
* Faeriee -> Discount 2 instead of 4 energy if there's a Fairy on the Field
* Ileanir -> Discount 3 instead of 4 energy
* Max Minee -> Draw 1 moved out of "if deleted"
* Max Zapee -> No bonus, cost lowered to 2, removed on summon effect
* Scarabre -> no bonus
* Shindoll -> upped cost to **2** earth/1 discard
* Snowball -> removed cost
* D.Saplee -> costs 1 any
Fixes:
* Poison on queued Tama with innate Armor
* Tweaks to Vixel dialogue paths if you don't collect Vixee DNA and you start Kit's quest
* Removed `None` from Willie's snow zone drops
* Added Gin's deck in decks dex
* Honey can target both sides now
Let me know if you encounter any issues!
v0.9.1 tiny patch
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3068671
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 3068672
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update