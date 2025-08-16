 Skip to content
16 August 2025 Build 19622438 Edited 16 August 2025 – 13:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey everyone,

We've just deployed our first post-launch patch, version 0.2.1. This update is a direct result of your immediate feedback from the first few days of our Early Access launch. Thank you for all the detailed reports!


Changes

  • Prologue Skip (Temporary): An option has been added to the main menu to allow players to skip the prologue and spawn directly in the main map. This is a temporary feature to make it easier to test new content as we add it.


Fixes

  • Startup Resolution: Fixed an issue that caused the game to start in an incorrect or unsupported resolution on some systems, which could lead to crashes or an unusable main menu.

  • Boss Arena: Fixed an open hole in the boss arena environment that allowed players to fall out of the map.

  • XP Cheat Removed: A debug command that incorrectly granted experience points when pressing the "2" key has been removed.

  • Credits Screen: Added a credit that was missing from the credits screen.


We are continuing to read all your feedback and log every report you send in. Please continue to share your thoughts and use the official bug report form for any new issues you encounter.

Thanks again for your incredible support!

  • The Rouge Studio Team

