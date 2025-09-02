NEW CHAMPIONS

Mr. Knight (Summoners Choice Winner)

There is a time for a clenched fist and time for a helping hand. When Moon Knight wants to add nuance to his crime-fighting he takes on the persona of Mr. Knight. This gentleman detective can talk his way out of trouble, but is no stranger to rolling up his sleeves for more intensive interrogations.





Silver Samurai

Kenuichio Harada is the mutant son of former Japanese crimelord Shingen Yashida, the head of the influential Clan Yashida in Japan. Harada has mastered the disciplines of the Samurai, with his mutant powers granting him the ability to generate energy from within himself, and transfer said energy through inanimate objects. He uses this gift to empower his sacred Katana, allowing it to cut through nearly anything. Now, like his father, he seeks to run his own criminal underworld.





CHAMPION UPDATES

Rhino

The same Rhino, with a bunch of new power. Dash around the stage to build furies and deal a ton of Damage.

The first Champion with the new "Breach" type. He can now go even more consistently unblockable.

Dash a lot, it's really what he wants to do. Take control of the stage and blast.





NEW QUESTS AND EVENTS





Act 9 Chapter 3 - Vengeance

Lotan, the cursed hammer of Jane Foster, has fallen silent but the threats to The Contest are far from over. Those who appeared as friends reveal their villainous intent. Those who are meant to protect are finding their shields a bit too heavy to carry. Nobody trusts anybody now, and they’re all very tired. But not all hope is lost, there are still those who are willing to fight for the sake of The Battlerealm. The only question is, will they trust The Summoner to fight alongside them as they face down their biggest challenge to date?





Event Quest - In This Corner

Try out this new Event Quest featuring ADAPTIVE DIFFICULTY which will tune the battle to best challenge and reward your roster! If you’re feeling up to the challenge and want the best possible rewards, toggle on Elder Difficulty which will increase difficulty and allow you to climb further in the milestone reward track!



Maestro seeks to ensure The Battlerealm is defended, but his methods may not be for everyone. The often contested territory of New Manhattan seeks a protector, and The Summoner is called in to help with a fight tournament. Leading their own teams of fighters are SILVER SAMURAI and Summoner’s Choice Champion MR. KNIGHT! Will this fight reveal New Manhattan’s latest hero, or will it break out as a city-wide rumble?





Side-Quest - Boss Rush: Big Blue (Starting September 10)

The Blue Area of the Moon has served as a space of relative peace within the constant conflict of the Battlerealm. However, rumors of an abandoned Watcher’s citadel have led multiple miscreants to invade the city in search of advanced alien technology. The Fantastic Four are quick to react and send the Summoner out to impede this archeological plundering.



Each week you’ll be able to earn up to 4x chances to face down 5x challenging Bosses of a single Class.





Fantastic Fun Fall Fair Event (Starting September 17)

The Fair is coming to the Battlerealm! Take on Fantastic Four-themed Solo Objectives and Arenas to win Prize Vouchers which can be exchanged for prize bundles that include Crystals, Crystal shards, Gold and more!





Mini Side-Quest - Food For Thought (Starting September 24)

Mister Fantastic wants to ensure that you get one last chance to research strange and exciting new scientific discoveries. This Quest may seem simple, but participation is recommended as we head into a new Saga of adventures and discoveries.





BUG FIXES AND IMPROVEMENTS:



Daily Quest Updates - Progression tuned improvements are coming to Daily Quests along with new Supply Runs and Supply Strikes! Play daily to maximize your rewards and resources! Check your in-game mail for more information.



All this and more! Check out the complete list of exciting updates on playcontestofchampions.com