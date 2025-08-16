🚀 Major Update Now Live!
I’ve released an exciting update for my labyrinth game! Here’s what’s new:
🆕 New level added – expanding the labyrinth experience.
👾 New enemies – more challenging and fun encounters.
🎨 Visual improvements – enhancing the atmosphere.
🛠️ Bug fixes – smoother gameplay experience.
🔊 New sounds and music – adding more depth to the game world.
📖 Improved tutorial – easier to learn mechanics and navigation.
🎮 Controller instructions added – clearer control options.
Discover the secrets of the labyrinth and try the new level now on Steam!
Changed files in this update