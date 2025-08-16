 Skip to content
Major 16 August 2025 Build 19622402 Edited 16 August 2025 – 11:59:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🚀 Major Update Now Live!
I’ve released an exciting update for my labyrinth game! Here’s what’s new:

  • 🆕 New level added – expanding the labyrinth experience.

  • 👾 New enemies – more challenging and fun encounters.

  • 🎨 Visual improvements – enhancing the atmosphere.

  • 🛠️ Bug fixes – smoother gameplay experience.

  • 🔊 New sounds and music – adding more depth to the game world.

  • 📖 Improved tutorial – easier to learn mechanics and navigation.

  • 🎮 Controller instructions added – clearer control options.

Discover the secrets of the labyrinth and try the new level now on Steam!

