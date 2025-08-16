- Empress moved to 8 value
- fire pawns promoting via a take, now correctly promote before taking
- Some extra fixes to stop invisible pieces appearing (especially slippy and unstable pieces) + other weird behaviour
- undeserved modifiers now works with reinforcements
- Mine now will not trigger multiple times if the move is undone
Patch 1.09
