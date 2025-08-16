 Skip to content
16 August 2025 Build 19622368 Edited 16 August 2025 – 11:19:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Empress moved to 8 value
  • fire pawns promoting via a take, now correctly promote before taking
  • Some extra fixes to stop invisible pieces appearing (especially slippy and unstable pieces) + other weird behaviour
  • undeserved modifiers now works with reinforcements
  • Mine now will not trigger multiple times if the move is undone

