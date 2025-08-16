Version 1.0.1.0[color=yellow] Official version [/color]



August 16, 2025



[color=lightgreen] Repair and Optimization [/color]

1. The text format for displaying the quantity of items has been optimized.

2. Fixed the issue where the cooldown time abnormally decreased during high-speed multi-enemy battles such as Beast Tide.

3. Fixed the issue where the enemy's image was displayed incorrectly in the mind wandering mode.

4. The list of characters to be selected for reincarnation and tribulation has added a function to filter "reincarnable characters". (Level meets character)

5. Fixed the issue where the number of enemy killing tasks in secret realms or dungeons was not counted.

6. The World tree has been upgraded to allow for a rapid input of one level of material each time you right-click with the mouse.