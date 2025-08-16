 Skip to content
16 August 2025 Build 19622319 Edited 16 August 2025 – 12:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Version 1.0.1.0[color=yellow] Official version [/color]

August 16, 2025

[color=lightgreen] Repair and Optimization [/color]
1. The text format for displaying the quantity of items has been optimized.
2. Fixed the issue where the cooldown time abnormally decreased during high-speed multi-enemy battles such as Beast Tide.
3. Fixed the issue where the enemy's image was displayed incorrectly in the mind wandering mode.
4. The list of characters to be selected for reincarnation and tribulation has added a function to filter "reincarnable characters". (Level meets character)
5. Fixed the issue where the number of enemy killing tasks in secret realms or dungeons was not counted.
6. The World tree has been upgraded to allow for a rapid input of one level of material each time you right-click with the mouse.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2776451
