16 August 2025 Build 19622293 Edited 16 August 2025 – 11:06:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- added level resume for modes Arcade and Modern (even if you turn off game)
*once you get to lvl 4 you will start from lvl 3
*once you get to lvl 6 you will start from lvl 5
*once you get to lvl 8 you will start from lvl 7
*once you get to lvl 10 you will start from lvl 9
(you can reset level progress if you set 'Show Intro' in System settings)

- fixed PAUSE MENU bug when pad is disconnected and RESUME didnt work
- lighting strikes won't kill Player anymore on 1992 mode
- disabling 'ADDITIONAL SHAKE' in Graphic settings will remove more shakes on screen like Rail Gun shoot

