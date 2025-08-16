- added level resume for modes Arcade and Modern (even if you turn off game)

*once you get to lvl 4 you will start from lvl 3

*once you get to lvl 6 you will start from lvl 5

*once you get to lvl 8 you will start from lvl 7

*once you get to lvl 10 you will start from lvl 9

(you can reset level progress if you set 'Show Intro' in System settings)



- fixed PAUSE MENU bug when pad is disconnected and RESUME didnt work

- lighting strikes won't kill Player anymore on 1992 mode

- disabling 'ADDITIONAL SHAKE' in Graphic settings will remove more shakes on screen like Rail Gun shoot