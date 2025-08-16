We recently learned that the game name DinoTopia is the same as the well-known work Dinotopia by author and illustrator James Gurney, which may have caused confusion or inconvenience. This was never our intention, and we sincerely apologize.

To prevent further misunderstanding, we are changing the game’s name to Dinotica, which better reflects our original vision and game world. All related names and materials will be updated shortly, with progress communicated to our community.

Due to the name change, the update will be applied at 7:15 PM (UTC+8). If players encounter errors when entering the game during this period, please restart the game and try again. Rest assured, this update will not affect any player’s game data or progress.

We sincerely thank our players for their support and understanding during this period, and again apologize to Mr. Gurney and the community that treasures his work. We will continue striving to provide better content and experiences.

- Dinotica Team