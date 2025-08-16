An exciting new update for Quick Translate Engine is now live! This release introduces a game-changing new voice translation feature and a significantly smarter instant subtitle system. On top of that, the settings menu has been completely redesigned for a more modern and user-friendly experience.
Here are the highlights of what's new:
🎤 BRAND NEW FEATURE: Voice Translation (Beta)
Instantly translate spoken audio while gaming, watching movies, or attending a meeting! This brand-new module listens directly to your system audio and generates translated subtitles on your screen.
System Audio Support: Translates audio coming directly from your PC (headphones/speakers) without needing a microphone.
High-Performance Whisper Engine: Powered by the robust 'Whisper' model, it converts spoken words into text with high accuracy.
Customizable Hotkey: Start and stop voice translation at any moment with a hotkey you can assign in the settings menu.
Beta Note: Please note that this feature is currently in beta and only supports English as the source language. It may contain unexpected errors.
💬 ENHANCEMENT: Smarter Instant Subtitle Translation (IST)
The existing Instant Subtitle Translation (IST) feature has been significantly upgraded to provide more accurate and fluid results.
Contextual Translation Intelligence: The system now retains the last few sentences in memory when sending a request to the translation API. This provides greater context, resulting in much more consistent and accurate translations of character names, terms, and dialogue flow.
New Subtitle Position: You now have the option to display translations cleanly below the original text instead of directly overlaying it.
"Flicker" Issue Fixed: The issue where the translation overlay would momentarily appear in screen captures has been resolved, ensuring a smoother experience.
Improved Text Recognition: Image processing techniques have been enhanced for more reliable detection of on-screen subtitles.
⚙️ Redesigned Interface & Other Improvements
Modernized Settings Menu: The settings menu has been completely overhauled. For more intuitive and easier access, tabs have been moved from the top to a modern navigation panel on the left side.
New "Voice Translation" Tab: A dedicated tab has been added to the new settings menu to make configuring the new voice translation feature effortless.
Subtitle Appearance Settings: New customization options have been added, such as font size for the "Below Text" position.
Optimized API Requests: Prompts sent to APIs, especially OpenAI (GPT), have been refined to yield more natural and higher-quality translations.
We hope you enjoy these new features that take your translation experience to the next level! Your feedback is invaluable in helping us improve the application.
Changed files in this update