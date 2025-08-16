An exciting new update for Quick Translate Engine is now live! This release introduces a game-changing new voice translation feature and a significantly smarter instant subtitle system. On top of that, the settings menu has been completely redesigned for a more modern and user-friendly experience.

Here are the highlights of what's new:

🎤 BRAND NEW FEATURE: Voice Translation (Beta)

Instantly translate spoken audio while gaming, watching movies, or attending a meeting! This brand-new module listens directly to your system audio and generates translated subtitles on your screen.

System Audio Support: Translates audio coming directly from your PC (headphones/speakers) without needing a microphone.

High-Performance Whisper Engine: Powered by the robust 'Whisper' model, it converts spoken words into text with high accuracy.

Customizable Hotkey: Start and stop voice translation at any moment with a hotkey you can assign in the settings menu.

Beta Note: Please note that this feature is currently in beta and only supports English as the source language. It may contain unexpected errors.

💬 ENHANCEMENT: Smarter Instant Subtitle Translation (IST)

The existing Instant Subtitle Translation (IST) feature has been significantly upgraded to provide more accurate and fluid results.

Contextual Translation Intelligence: The system now retains the last few sentences in memory when sending a request to the translation API. This provides greater context, resulting in much more consistent and accurate translations of character names, terms, and dialogue flow.

New Subtitle Position: You now have the option to display translations cleanly below the original text instead of directly overlaying it.

"Flicker" Issue Fixed: The issue where the translation overlay would momentarily appear in screen captures has been resolved, ensuring a smoother experience.

Improved Text Recognition: Image processing techniques have been enhanced for more reliable detection of on-screen subtitles.

⚙️ Redesigned Interface & Other Improvements

Modernized Settings Menu: The settings menu has been completely overhauled. For more intuitive and easier access, tabs have been moved from the top to a modern navigation panel on the left side .

New "Voice Translation" Tab: A dedicated tab has been added to the new settings menu to make configuring the new voice translation feature effortless.

Subtitle Appearance Settings: New customization options have been added, such as font size for the "Below Text" position.

Optimized API Requests: Prompts sent to APIs, especially OpenAI (GPT), have been refined to yield more natural and higher-quality translations.

We hope you enjoy these new features that take your translation experience to the next level! Your feedback is invaluable in helping us improve the application.